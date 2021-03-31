Truist Financial Corp Purchases 7,212 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $69,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.74. 11,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $126.69 and a one year high of $193.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

