Truist Financial Corp Sells 251,490 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.36% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $112,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average is $90.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $67.16 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

