Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 145 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after acquiring an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $273,061,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $253.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $269.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.57.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

