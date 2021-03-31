Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 68 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 136.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $635.62 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $610.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,276.35, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $702.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.33.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,534,629.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,163 shares of company stock valued at $56,314,322 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

