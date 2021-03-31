Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,431,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

