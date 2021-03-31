Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,167,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,294,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

