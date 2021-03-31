Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 464.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,965,000 after purchasing an additional 238,308 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 204,465 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,034,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,539,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,740,000 after acquiring an additional 63,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $134.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $82.96 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

