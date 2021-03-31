Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 323.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after buying an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after buying an additional 2,994,534 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $48,327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $47,828,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $46.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

