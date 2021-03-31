Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after buying an additional 572,291 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after buying an additional 244,503 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after buying an additional 792,588 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,197,000 after buying an additional 87,492 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IART. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $5,000,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,759,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,061,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,037,886 shares of company stock valued at $70,946,453. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

