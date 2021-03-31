Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 745 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,274 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $81.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,362 shares of company stock worth $11,888,467 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

