Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.64 and last traded at $117.64. 2,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,021,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.41.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $82,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total transaction of $333,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,096 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,483 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,485. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

