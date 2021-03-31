Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading 7.2% Higher

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.64 and last traded at $117.64. 2,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,021,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.41.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $82,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total transaction of $333,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,096 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,483 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,485. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit