Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $221.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,938,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,630,164.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,974,837.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,000 shares of company stock valued at $738,905. Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 250,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

