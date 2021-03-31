Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $221.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,938,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,630,164.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,974,837.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,000 shares of company stock valued at $738,905. Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 250,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyme Technologies (TYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit