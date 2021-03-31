U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

USX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USX stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $591.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1,186.81 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.