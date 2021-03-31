Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lifted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.56.

Union Pacific stock opened at $221.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.24. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $223.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

