United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 66,704 Shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,704 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 1.02% of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $15,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,010,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,434,000.

NYSEARCA:HYMB opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

