United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 303 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $317.33 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $113.80 and a 1 year high of $321.74. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.07 and its 200 day moving average is $261.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

