United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 7,035 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,392,000 after buying an additional 568,835 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

Shares of YUM opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $111.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.67 and a 200 day moving average of $102.83.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

