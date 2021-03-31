United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Rating Increased to Buy at DZ Bank

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet stock remained flat at $$46.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 34 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81. United Internet has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.