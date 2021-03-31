United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,323 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $62,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S&T Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in United Parcel Service by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $168.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.35 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.