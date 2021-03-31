United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

URI opened at $333.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $336.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in United Rentals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 293,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,022,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,025,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

