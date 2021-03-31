UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives $387.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $387.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $372.07. 3,355,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,385. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $226.03 and a 52 week high of $380.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.14 and a 200 day moving average of $336.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

