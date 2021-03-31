Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Trading Down 2.3%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 4,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,303,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). Research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

