Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Update

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,434,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNVC opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Univec has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17.
Univec Company Profile
