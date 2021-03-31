Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

UHS stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.39. 617,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.82. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $83.28 and a 1 year high of $143.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 170.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 15,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

