UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TIGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price target for the company.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 245.21 and a beta of 2.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in UP Fintech by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.