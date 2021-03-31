UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TIGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price target for the company.

UP Fintech stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 245.21 and a beta of 2.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in UP Fintech by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit