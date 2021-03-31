UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.19. 35,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,766,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on TIGR shares. CICC Research began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.54 and a beta of 2.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UP Fintech by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $167,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

