UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 7.7%

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.19. 35,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,766,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on TIGR shares. CICC Research began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.54 and a beta of 2.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UP Fintech by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $167,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit