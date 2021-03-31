Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Shares Down 3.2%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 17 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 200,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $676.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.