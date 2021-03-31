US Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,835 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Motors by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after acquiring an additional 352,205 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $291,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,338 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,997,607 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $249,740,000 after acquiring an additional 597,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

Shares of GM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.89. 319,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,737,137. General Motors has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

