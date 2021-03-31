US Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.39 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $108.57. 144,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,944. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $115.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.