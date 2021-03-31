US Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $5.16 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.6% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

