US Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,516 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 515,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,978,875. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $250.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

