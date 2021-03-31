US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,187 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,394,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.81. The company had a trading volume of 29,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $76.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

