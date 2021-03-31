US Financial Advisors LLC Takes $15.80 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,804,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,585,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,936,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 651,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,898,000 after purchasing an additional 143,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.33. 15,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,690. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $104.82 and a 52 week high of $223.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.30.

