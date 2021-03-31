USDX Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005715 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000153 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

