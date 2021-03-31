Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.78.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 418,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,076. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

