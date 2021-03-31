Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Research analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.
UTZ opened at $24.75 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,518 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 254,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 43,145 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,806,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
