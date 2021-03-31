Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Research analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

UTZ opened at $24.75 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,518 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 254,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 43,145 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,806,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

