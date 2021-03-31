Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Lessened by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 206.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,234,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $184.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $186.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

