Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.32. 38,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,821. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $226.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

