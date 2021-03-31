Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP remained flat at $$51.54 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,791. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

