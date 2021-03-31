Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Lessened by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.8% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,378,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 512,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,214,000 after buying an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Professional Planning now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.81. 56,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682,464. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

