Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $62.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $50.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $51.34. 1,780,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,516. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,299 shares of company stock worth $37,785,596. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 507,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 966.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after purchasing an additional 432,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,053,000 after purchasing an additional 409,367 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,276,000 after purchasing an additional 368,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,167,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

