VAULT 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,533.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $4,533.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded flat against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for $7.44 or 0.00012512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00061095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.00314517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.83 or 0.00850366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00087784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00048202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00029303 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 369,820 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.