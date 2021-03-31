Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Reduced by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock worth $2,109,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.21.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

