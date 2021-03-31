Verition Fund Management LLC Has $7.94 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1,576.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,197 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $187.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.93 and a 200-day moving average of $170.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

