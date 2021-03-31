Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,385,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,149,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.35. 6,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,623. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $236.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.64 and its 200-day moving average is $192.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

