Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,408 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 498,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,290,525. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

