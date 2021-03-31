Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 551.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,228 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 84,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,987. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.