Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) Short Interest Up 57.3% in March

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the February 28th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

VSPR opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $12.84.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

