ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stake Trimmed by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,755 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.48.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.