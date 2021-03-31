Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DSP. JMP Securities began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $50.40 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.52 by $2.34.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.